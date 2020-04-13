103,842 Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

CHWY stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

