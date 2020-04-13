$106.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $106.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $107.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $449.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $460.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.00 million, with estimates ranging from $469.20 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

