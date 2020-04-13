1,068,876 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,068,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,309,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,600,000 after buying an additional 1,204,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 407,585 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,255,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 316,135 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 688,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 295,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

