$114.42 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to post $114.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.74 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $484.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.21 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $534.05 million, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $537.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.