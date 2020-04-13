$12.65 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $12.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $56.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $58.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.90 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.36 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

