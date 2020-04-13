$142.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $142.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.93 million to $143.58 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $134.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $583.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.34 million to $590.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $621.25 million, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $642.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 554,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $34,554,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.28. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

