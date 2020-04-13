1,537,780 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,537,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Telephone & Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

