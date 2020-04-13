$173.69 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce sales of $173.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.60 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $177.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $668.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.80 million to $716.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $749.81 million, with estimates ranging from $715.05 million to $790.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MESA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.