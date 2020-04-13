174,586 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,136,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after acquiring an additional 292,135 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,905,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 331,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,016,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

