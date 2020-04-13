$178.90 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $178.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.30 million to $187.49 million. GDS reported sales of $132.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $799.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.35 million to $810.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GDS by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of GDS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

