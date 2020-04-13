$196.88 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to report sales of $196.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.69 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Trex posted sales of $179.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $767.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.37 million to $850.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $865.81 million, with estimates ranging from $752.71 million to $971.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

TREX stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.69. Trex has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

In other Trex news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

