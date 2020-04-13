1SG 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 73.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Kryptono, OEX and P2PB2B. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $419,377.94 and $30.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004941 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00069165 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00376807 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001021 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009259 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012580 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,147,532 tokens. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, BitMart, OEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

