$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,953 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,055 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.83 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

