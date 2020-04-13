$2.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $2.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.31 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $115.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply