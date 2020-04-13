$2.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $2.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.31 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $115.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.