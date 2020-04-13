$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

