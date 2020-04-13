$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply