$207.09 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $207.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.94 million to $213.20 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $192.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.89 million to $870.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $914.20 million, with estimates ranging from $798.50 million to $962.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $15.98 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

