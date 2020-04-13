$217.77 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post $217.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $198.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $889.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $980.85 million, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $991.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.42. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.