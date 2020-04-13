228,457 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 228,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 7.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,117,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,051.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 245,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 237,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.31. 257,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,840. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86.

