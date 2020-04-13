$26.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $26.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $16.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $133.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $136.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $173.70 million, with estimates ranging from $167.40 million to $180.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.17 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

