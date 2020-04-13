$262.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $262.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $240.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 303,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,271,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.