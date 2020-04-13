$29.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $29.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.21 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $29.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.04 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $120.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $284.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

