2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 2U by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 995,581 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in 2U by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after acquiring an additional 847,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,968,000.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. 31,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

