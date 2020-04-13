$322.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $322.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $327.20 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $318.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $23.12 on Monday. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $20,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

