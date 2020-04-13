33,000 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

