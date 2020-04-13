$34.04 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $34.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $161.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $168.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.77 million, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $217.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,378 shares of company stock valued at $766,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 259,023 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.61.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

