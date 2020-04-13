$34.97 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $34.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $145.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $155.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. First Analysis lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply