$34.97 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $34.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $145.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $155.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. First Analysis lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.