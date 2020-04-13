37,193 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.