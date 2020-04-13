$398.92 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $398.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.98 million and the lowest is $342.70 million. Express posted sales of $451.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPR. ValuEngine cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $2.58 on Monday. Express has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

