$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.12 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $5.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $8.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

LIFE stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.25. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.