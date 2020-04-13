400,028 Shares in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ruhnn at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruhnn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUHN opened at $4.45 on Monday. Ruhnn Holding Ltd – has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $368.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUHN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Ruhnn Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

