$420.25 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $420.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the highest is $424.50 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $412.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

