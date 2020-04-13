$44.67 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will report sales of $44.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $44.73 million. Alerus Finl Cp reported sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $181.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.49 million to $183.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $186.40 million, with estimates ranging from $185.49 million to $187.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Finl Cp.

Get Alerus Finl Cp alerts:

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

Alerus Finl Cp stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Alerus Finl Cp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Finl Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Finl Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.