44,532 Shares in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of WesBanco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $26.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. WesBanco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Insiders acquired 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.