44,774 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $56.55 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

