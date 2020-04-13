45,000 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE XEL traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.