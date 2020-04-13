$463.08 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce sales of $463.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.00 million and the highest is $475.16 million. Primo Water reported sales of $574.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 419,726 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after acquiring an additional 249,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Primo Water by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,556,000 after buying an additional 199,274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Primo Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,802,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

