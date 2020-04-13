$53.47 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post sales of $53.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the highest is $54.00 million. QCR posted sales of $48.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.40 million to $221.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $225.77 million, with estimates ranging from $225.10 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.