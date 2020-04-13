53,823 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.10% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 198,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,410. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

