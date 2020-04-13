566,118 Shares in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 566,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SSW opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

