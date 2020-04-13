652,313 Shares in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 652,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.79% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $174,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Glaukos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $33.89 on Monday. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

