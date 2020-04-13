$70.56 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $70.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.71 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $277.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.45 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $287.53 million, with estimates ranging from $284.30 million to $290.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

