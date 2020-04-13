$703.79 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $703.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.48 million and the highest is $762.53 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $690.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $46.98 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.