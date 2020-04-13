866,101 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 866,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,493,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.56% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

