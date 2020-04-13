9,096 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 228.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,991,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.02. 849,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,993,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.