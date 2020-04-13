AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of AAON worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $47.91 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.