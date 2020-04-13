Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

