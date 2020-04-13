AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

ABBV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.08. 192,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

