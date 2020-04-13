AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $79.75 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

