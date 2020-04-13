ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $28.93 on Monday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABM. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.