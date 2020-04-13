Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) vs. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Financial Comparison

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acceleron Pharma 1 1 12 0 2.79

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $98.92, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -4.84 Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 64.07 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -37.34

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.29% Acceleron Pharma -168.75% -25.95% -23.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

